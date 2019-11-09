Making Ram Lalla a litigant helped win the case: Expert

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:35 IST

The Supreme Court judgment, unanimously directing the Centre to form a trust to build a Ram temple at the till now disputed site in Ayodhya, is being seen by an expert as an example of the presiding deity ‘Ram Lalla Virajman winning the case for himself’.

“This is a very good judgment. Ram Lalla Virajman was made a litigant to the dispute as the case of Nirmohi Akhara was not considered strong. The Sunni Central Waqf Board too has not been able to establish its claim now. The decision to make Ram Lalla a litigant in the case has won the case for the presiding deity,” said legal expert CB Pandey, a former advisor to the state governor.

A case was filed on behalf of Ram Lalla Virajman by the friend (representative) of the presiding deity in 1989.

“Yes, Hindu litigants had a weak case as far as title suit was concerned. So, a decision to file a case on behalf of Ram Lalla was taken,” said senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Triloki Nath Pandey, who was the next friend of Ram Lalla Virajman when the Supreme Court heard the case.

Pandey said Ram Lalla, the child deity, was treated as an entity.

Pandey said, “Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram. So, we have a temple of the deity as an infant (here). Other places have temples of Lord Ram and not Ram Lalla.”

“Lots of sacrifices have been made for this temple. After the Supreme Court verdict, no hindrance will be caused in building a magnificent temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” said Pandey.

Former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, who is working in Ayodhya as secretary of the Amava temple trust, said the term Ram Lalla was used for the first time by Goswami Tulsidas in ‘Kavitawali’, one of his compositions in the Braj dialect.