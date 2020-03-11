Man booked for raping 15-year-old sister for a year

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:05 IST

Gurugram A man was booked for allegedly raping his 15-year-old sister at their Sohna residence for over a year, the police said on Wednesday. The police said that as the girl’s family did not listen to her repeated complaints about the alleged assaults, she fled home and reported the incident to the police with the help of a passerby.

In the police complaint, the girl, who is the youngest among five siblings, said that her brother had been sexually assaulting for at least 12 months. “When I told my family about the assault, they threatened me and asked me to remain quiet. I was disturbed and hence, ran away to my maternal aunt’s house,” she said in the FIR, adding that she does not wish to return home.

According to the police, the girl fled to her maternal aunt’s house in Sohna on March 5, around 8pm, but when her mother learnt about it, she was forcibly brought back the same day.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that according to the girl’s statement, on March 7 night, her brother’s friend had abducted her to a village in Sohna, where her mother was also present.

“The following morning, the girl fled the location where she was being held hostage. She hitched a ride from a tempo and reached Pinangwan village in Mewat, where she took help from a woman who called the police,” said the official, quoting the victim from the complaint.

The police said a zero FIR was registered at the women’s police station in Nuh on March 8 and the same was then forwarded to the City Sohna police station on Monday. “The girl has also alleged kidnapping by her brother’s friend. The allegations are being verified. No arrest has been made,” the police official, quoted above, said.

A case was registered against the girl’s brother and his friend under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City Sohna police station on Monday night.

MAN BOOKED FOR STALKING MINOR

In another incident, a man was booked for allegedly molesting and stalking a 17-year-old girl in Sohna. The police said that despite repeated warnings, the girl alleged that the man, who stays in her neighbourhood, had been following her for over a year and used to pass objectionable comments when she passed him on her way to school.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother said that her daughter kept to herself as she was scared that her parents might force her to drop out of school. The police said that on March 7, the man molested the girl on the terrace of her residence and fled when she raised the alarm and her family rushed to the terrace. When the girl’s family complained to the police, the family of the accused man threatened to kill them, the police said.

The police said the suspect is at large. A case was registered against him under sections 8, 12 (sexual harassment) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the POCSO Act and sections 354- A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sohna City police station on Monday night.