Surat, Feb 18 Police in Surat have arrested a man for allegedly extorting ₹60 lakh and gold ornaments from his US-based wife, originally from Gujarat, whom he married online, officials said on Wednesday. Man held for extorting ₹60 lakh and gold from his US-based wife

He also allegedly took possession of her residential flat in Hyderabad, police said.

According to an FIR filed by the victim's brother, the woman was previously married in 2014 to another man, and they moved to the United States after he secured a job with an IT company. During their marriage, a flat in Hyderabad was purchased in the woman's name.

Following marital disputes, the couple divorced in 2020 and began living separately in the United States.

In 2023, the woman came into contact with Aijaz Patel, a Surat resident employed at a clothing store. Their acquaintance reportedly developed into a relationship after she ordered clothes from the store, police said.

The two met in Hyderabad in January 2024, where she stayed for nearly 20 days. During this period, Patel allegedly gained her trust and took possession of the keys to her Hyderabad flat.

In March 2024, Patel allegedly took her to Saudi Arabia, where she converted to Islam. After she went to the US, the two had an online marriage, according to the complaint.

After six months, Patel allegedly began pressuring her to take him to the United States. However, he was unable to obtain a visa.

The FIR states that Patel then began demanding money and blackmailing her via WhatsApp and email. Approximately ₹60 lakh was allegedly transferred to him after the marriage, police said.

In 2025, the woman was reportedly called to Indonesia by Patel, where they stayed for six days. Later, at his request, her brother delivered around 18 tolas of gold ornaments to Patel's residence in Surat, believing they would be sent to her in the United States. The ornaments were allegedly never delivered.

When the woman demanded the return of her money, gold, and flat keys, Patel allegedly abused and threatened her, refusing to return the assets, police said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by the woman's brother and initiated further investigation.

