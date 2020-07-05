e-paper
Home / Cities / Man injured as ‘shots fired’ near park in Mohali district

Man injured as ‘shots fired’ near park in Mohali district

Though witnesses claimed they heard five gunshots being fired, police are verifying the claims

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Chandigarh
HT Chandigarh
The victim alleged four to five youths in a car fired in the air four times before shooting at him near a park in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh village.
The victim alleged four to five youths in a car fired in the air four times before shooting at him near a park in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh village.(HT Photo)
         

Around four to five youths allegedly opened fire near a park in Lohgarh village of Zirakpur, leaving a man injured on Saturday night.

Identified as Harpreet Singh on Lohgarh, the victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Though witnesses claimed they heard five gunshots being fired and even the victim told police that the youths fired four times in the air before shooting at him, police were still verifying the claims at the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, an investigating official confirmed that one suspect has been rounded up for questioning.

The victim told police that he was passing by the park on his bike around 8:30pm when a woman sitting there with her friends abused him. When he confronted her, an argument erupted and the woman then allegedly made a call to some acquaintances, claiming that he had misbehaved with her.

Harpreet alleged four to five youths reached the spot in a car and opened fire, with one bullet hitting his leg. Police are awaiting the medical report to ascertain whether the victim’s wound is due to a bullet. No case had been registered yet.

