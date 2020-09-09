Man kills wife over suspected infidelity in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:52 IST

PUNE: A woman was killed by her husband over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair in Pune on Tuesday afternoon. The man is on the run.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Dhamdhere (30) while her husband was identified as Tushar Dhamdhere, according to the police. The couple has a three-year-old child.

The police complaint was lodged by Santosh Paygude (43), the brother of the deceased and a resident of Donaje in Haveli [Pune]. According to the complainant, his sister married the accused in November 2011. The accused is a farmer and own a poultry farm in Khadakwadi. On suspicion of infidelity, he took his sister’s mobile phone and used to verbally and physically abuse her.

“Two days before the incident, the victim had told her brother that the accused had chased her with a knife in his hand with an intention of hurting her. On Tuesday, the day of the incident, the couple visited their farm house in Khadakwadi in the morning where they allegedly got into a fight and he hit her on the head with a heavy object. The body was later found by the parents of the accused during their regular walk post-lunch,” said assistant inspector PM Waghmare of Uttamnagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 498(a) (domestic violence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Uttamnagar police station against the accused.