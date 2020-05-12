e-paper
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed

The incident occurred near Khuda Khurd village on the Ambala-Saha National Highway 444A that connects Ambala with Yamunanagar and further with Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, police said.

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hundreds of migrant workers are headed back to their hometowns on foot amid the lockdown that has led to the closing down of industries and businesses, costing them their jobs.
A young migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and his companion was injured when they were run over by a Toyota Innova on a highway in Ambala district while they were walking back to their native place on Tuesday morning.

The Mahesh Nagar police station in-charge said the two youngsters worked in a factory in the Naggal Kardhan area of Ambala and started walking back to their native places in Bihar on Tuesday morning amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

One of them died on the spot, while the other is undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The driver of the Toyota Innova fled the spot soon after the accident.

