Minister’s audio clip: BJP MLC writes to Yogi, seeks suspension of woman police officer

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:40 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and backed UP minister of state (independent charge) Swati Singh over the controversy sparked off by an audio clip in which the minister was heard allegedly threatening a woman circle officer of Lucknow for registering an FIR against a builder.

Accusing the woman police officer of making the audio clip go viral and violating service rules, the legislator has demanded her suspension.

The MLC’s letter comes days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned Swati Singh in connection with the audio clip and chided her.

The second para of the MLC’s letter reads “Minister Swati Singh has done nothing which is against the dignity of her post… rather by making the audio clip of the conversation (go) viral, the cop has done sheer violation of the service rules. Further, her conduct is against the council of ministers and legislature and (it) is a punishable offence. So she should be suspended with immediate effect. No public representative or minister can talk to an official in an appealing style. Rather, it’s his (or her) right to instruct him (or her) in the public interest.”

When contacted over the phone, the MLC, who joined the BJP by quitting SP sometime ago, said, “Yes, I have also sent a mail to the chief minister, seeking action against the woman cop who has violated service rules by making the audio of conversation with minister viral. No bureaucrat should be allowed to play with the Council of Ministers at any cost.”

In the audio clip, Swati Singh was heard questioning the circle officer (CO) of Cantonment, Lucknow, Beenu Singh for lodging an FIR against the builder (Ansal) and asking her to close the case.

The CM has asked director general of police (DGP) OP Singh to verify the authenticity of the audio clip and submit a report.