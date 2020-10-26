Minister Sidhu lays foundation stone of cattle pound in Balongi

cities

Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a cattle pound set to come up on 10 acres leased by gram panchayat of Balongi.

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari, Mohali SSP Satinder Singh, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjit, and Swami Chinnamya Nand and Swami Gurkripa Nand of Kamadhenu gaushala, Noormahal, were among those present on the occasion.

Sidhu, who is also Mohali MLA, said that ‘Bal Gopal Gau Basera’ will be built in lines with modern cattle pounds for which expert advice would be sought.

“Stray animals will be kept and cared for in appropriate conditions with separate enclosures for healthy and sick animals. Cattle breeding will be undertaken with the advice of experts,” he added.

Sidhu said that a special place for stray dogs would also be set up in the cow shelter. “After the completion of pound, there would be no problem of housing stray animals in the city,” the minister said.

He thanked all Mohali industrialists who came forward to share the construction and operational cost of the project, and the Balongi gram panchayat for leasing 10 acres for 33 years.

MP Tewari said that setting up of a cattle pound was a commendable step “by the people of Mohali, for the people of Mohali”.

It will be a cow shelter of its kind in Punjab, he said and added that other gaushala operators will also seek guidance from this state-of-the-art facility.

While Swami Chinnamya Nand shared detailed information about the care of cows, Gadvasu V-C Dr Inderjit spoke about the breeding and care of animals.