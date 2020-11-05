Mohali admn issues 44 permits for firecracker sale

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:57 IST

The district administration on Thursday issued licences to 44 shopkeepers for setting up firecracker stalls in the city.

The firecrackers will be sold only at 12 designated places for three days from November 12 to 14.

As per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, temporary licences were to be restricted to 20% of those issued in 2016. The draw was held at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, on Thursday, in the presence of additional deputy commissioner (D) Aashika Jain and assistant commissioner (G) Yashpal Sharma.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said 771 applications were received for 44 licences in Mohali, Sohana and Balongi. He said bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali on November 14, and from 4am to 5pm on Gurpurab, which falls on November 30.

The designated places where firecrackers will be sold can be found on www.sasnagar.nic.in.

The DC said sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) will report any illegal stalls. Besides, sale or use of firecrackers manufactured in China is banned.