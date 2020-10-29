Mohali deputy commissioner orders extensive Covid testing during festive season

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:32 IST

In view of the probability of higher Covid-19 transmission during the ongoing festival season, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has directed the civil surgeon’s office to conduct extensive sampling over the next two weeks.

Urging residents to be extra-cautious, Dayalan asked them to adhere to safety protocols and also told shopkeepers to ensure compliance of various guidelines on their premises.

He directed the health officials to organise special testing camps in markets, with focus on sweet shops, eateries, illumination gadgets shops and electrical appliances outlets, as these were expected to see the maximum footfall in the coming days.

As employees working in various government departments are often in touch with the public, there is a risk of them getting infected. So, Covid-19 testing has been mandated for all government employees.

The controlling officers of various offices have been directed to ensure their staffers undergo tests and submit compliance report by November 10. In case of more than 50 employees in an office, the civil surgeon’s office has been directed to provide mobile van/testing team for on-the-spot testing.

Similarly, heads of all educational institutions have been advised to get their teaching and non-teaching staff tested at the earliest. The list of designated testing centres in the district (government and private) and their rates is available at https://bit.ly/34Ebxxt.