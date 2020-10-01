Mohali developer told to refund ₹15L, pay ₹1L fine for failing to give possession of plots

cities

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, while disposing of two cases directed the developers of Sky Rock City, a housing society in Sectors 111-112, to refund around ₹15 lakh along with 12% interest and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for not handing over possession of plots to the complainants on time.

In the first case, Dr Jatinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, alleged that she paid ₹6.65 lakh for the allotment of a 100-square-yard plot in April 2013 and was assured its possession within 36 months. As the area was not developed by 2017, she demanded the possession or refund, but was denied both. Amanpreet Singh of Sector 38, Chandigarh, had a similar plight after paying ₹8.8 lakh for the same size of plot in July 2011.

In both cases, Navjeet Singh, president, Sky Rock City Welfare Society, failed to appear before the commission, as he is presently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a multicrore housing scam.

While passing the orders, commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma said since the society president has chosen not to come forward to contest the claims, “we have no alternative except to believe the contents of the complaints”.

In both cases, the commission directed the society president to refund the paid amount along with 12% interest from the dates of various deposits till realisation. Also, a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed in each case.

In 2013, Sky Rock City Welfare Society was found to have violated key provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, putting at risk nearly ₹200 crore of its 400 members. It had collected ₹10 lakh-₹85 lakh from each of its members despite having no developer’s licence, a mandatory requirement for carrying out such a step. As a punishment, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had cancelled the licence of the society’s promoter, which meant cancellation of its registration with the authority.