Home / Cities / Mohali MC seals 6 industrial units for not paying property tax

Mohali MC seals 6 industrial units for not paying property tax

The civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters under sections 137 and 138 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and given them a 10-day window to clear the dues

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
(HT FILE)
         

The municipal corporation sealed six more industrial units in the city for not clearing property tax dues amounting to Rs 8 lakh, despite repeated notices.

The MC team sealed plot numbers D-161, C 102 A/15, and F-86 in Industrial Area, Phase 7 and 15 and 294 in Industrial Area, Phase 9, in Mohali.

“Ownes of units located on plot numbers D-161 and F-86 A in Phase 7 handed over cheques to the MC team on spot,” said MC property inspector Avtar Singh Kalsia.

The civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters under sections 137 and 138 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and given them a 10-day window to clear the dues. The civic body is now in the process of identifying more property tax defaulters, who will be sent notices. Strict action will follow in cases of default.

So far, MC had sealed 16 industrial units. It has prepared a list of 7,050 commercial, industrial and residential properties in Mohali that owe Rs 5 crore property tax to the civic body for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

