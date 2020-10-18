e-paper
Home / Cities / Mohali reports four more Covid deaths; one succumbs in Chandigarh

Mohali reports four more Covid deaths; one succumbs in Chandigarh

Panchkula reported no casualty, though 28 residents tested positive for the virus on Sunday

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Four more people lost battle against Covid-19 in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the toll to 222.

With 40 fresh cases being reported, the infection tally rose to 11,753.

Mohali city continues to report bulk of the cases, with 27 surfacing on Sunday, followed by five in Dera Bassi and four in Kharar.

However, the number of active cases was pushed down to 748 as 98 patients were discharged, which also took the number of those cured to 10,783 (91.7%) in the district.

64 cases, one death in UT

Chandigarh recorded one death and 64 new cases on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old woman from Sector 26, who had acute kidney injury, diabetes and hypertension.

As many as 13,646 people have tested positive so far, of whom 12,554 (92%) have recovered, including 94 discharged on Sunday, and 208 have died, leaving 884 cases still active.

To boost voluntary testing, mobile teams of the health department will collect samples at the resettlement colony in Dhanas, CITCO dispensary at the Industrial Area, rehri market in Sector 29, and the hospital at the police lines in Sector 26.

No casualty in Panchkula

Panchkula reported no casualty, though 28 residents tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Maximum cases (seven) surfaced in Sector 25.

The district’s infection tally stands at 6,837, with 327 cases still active. While 6,404 (93.6%) people have been cured and discharged, 106 have succumbed.

