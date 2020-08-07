e-paper
Home / Cities / MP Manish Tewari reviews ongoing development projects in Mohali

MP Manish Tewari reviews ongoing development projects in Mohali

He said the elevated road project from ISB in Sector 81 to the roundabout on Airport Road is a future need in terms of traffic congestion.

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
MP Manish Tewari (centre) looks at a presentation at the municipal corporation office in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Friday reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city at the municipal corporation (MC) office here in Sector 68.

After going through a power point presentation, Tewari informed that he had been given an insight into the major projects executed in the past, the current projects that are under way and the future challenges that Mohali as a township faces over the next 10 years.

He said an elevated road from ISB in Sector 81 to the roundabout on Airport Road is definitively a future need in terms of the ever-growing traffic congestion.

Replying to a query on the cut in the MC budget, the MP said this is a challenge which not only Mohali but every urban local body across India is facing. “Our objective is not to just look at the immediate challenges, but also consider the city’s growth in a ten to twenty-year time frame.”

Sharing the purpose of his visit, he said, “I wanted to get an overview about how exactly are we going to surmount the challenges as the city grows and develops.”

China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
