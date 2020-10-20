e-paper
Multani disappearance case: Arrest warrants issued against former Chandigarh inspector

Multani disappearance case: Arrest warrants issued against former Chandigarh inspector

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Mohali A Mohali court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former station house officer (SHO) of Sector 17, Chandigarh, the then inspector Kanwal Inder Pal Singh, in connection with the disappearance-cum-murder of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991.

The court has directed the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to arrest the accused and produce him before the court by October 19, acting on the

application submitted by Mataur SHO Rajiv Kumar for issuance of open warrants against the accused.

The special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula stated that the accused was nominated in the May 6 FIR and it has been established that the accused is right now in Canada. The counsel placed on record, the travelling details of the accused as per which he boarded a flight to Canada on October 9, demanding that for the purposes of extradition proceedings, open warrants be issued against him.

The court observed that as per the arguments addressed and documents placed on record, it is apparent that the accused inspite of an FIR against him chose to leave India without any intimation to the investigating agency or taking permission from the court. “In the present case, the investigating agency will not be able to execute arrest of the accused without getting his extradition. Therefore, non-bailable warrants (open) of the accused be issued,” the court said.

KIP Singh is accused of executing the orders of then SSP Sumedh Singh Saini, leading to disappearance and elimination of Balwant Singh Multani, the public prosecutor said.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two police officials in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, in which four policemen deputed in his security were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from its custody in Qadian, Gurdaspur.

