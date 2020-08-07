e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Multani disappearance case: Mohali court rejects 3 former UT cops’ plea to turn approver

Multani disappearance case: Mohali court rejects 3 former UT cops’ plea to turn approver

The then inspector Jagir Singh, sub-inspector Harsahai Sharma and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh had filed an application in the court seeking permission to turn approvers

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A Mohali court on Friday rejected the applications of three co-accused in the Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case to turn approver to seek pardon.

The then inspector Jagir Singh, sub-inspector Harsahai Sharma and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh had filed an application in the court seeking permission to turn approvers.

They along with former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini were booked on May 6 this year for the disappearance of Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. Saini is the prime accused in the case.

Chief judicial magistrate Deepika Singh said the special investigation team (SIT) looking into the case can make a request in the court for pardoning the accused.

“In the present scenario, it would be proper if the investigating agency independently applies its mind and moves an application for grant of pardon that no direct evidence is available with them. The agency should consider if it can collect the evidences so as to put all the accused on trial or make some of them as approver,” the court observed.

Now, the SIT will file a petition on behalf of the three accused to turn approvers in the case, it is learnt.

All the three former UT cops had recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the judicial magistrates in Mohali on different dates.

While Jagir Singh had recorded his statement before judicial magistrate Amit Bakshi, Harsahai Sharma and Kuldeep Singh did the same before judicial magistrate Harjinder Kaur.

Jagir Singh is also a co-accused along with then inspector Anokh Singh in another FIR in the same episode registered at Kharar Sadar police station on July 27 on charges of fabricating the evidences booked under Section 195-A (fabricating evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Kharar (Sadar) station house officer, inspector Sukhvir Singh. Anokh was arrested and was sent to judicial custody after being on three-day police remand.

Jagir and Anokh are also co-accused in the previous FIR registered at the Mataur police station against Saini in alleged disappearance of Multani. The two had got bail in this case.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In