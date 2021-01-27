1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur

A contractual labourer with railway died and two others suffered injuries when the gantry of the Track Relaying Train (TRT) Machine derailed and fell on the workers conducting maintenance work of the track between Ambarnath and Badlapur, around 50 kilometers from Mumbai, in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The down train services between Ambarnath and Badlapur were suspended following the incident while mail trains were diverted via Panvel-Karjat route.

The Train services were restored on the Ambarnath-Badlapur section at 09.40 am and the first train for Badlapur left Kalyan at 09.59 am.

“The trains are in operation from CSMT to Ambarnath and Badlapur and Karjat. We have diverted the mail train from the Panvel- Karjat route. The restoration work is in progress and we will update on social media once the TRT is removed,” said Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar.

“The maintenance work was carried out today between 2.00 am and 5.00 am, with the help of the TRT machine, when the gantry (horizontal part of the machine) broke and fell on the lower portion of the track machine,” He added that one worker got trapped in the machine resulting in a fatal injury.

“The labourer, who was working near the machine, got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine. Two others suffered injuries and were taken to Kalyan Railway hospital and are stable. By the time we removed the gantry, the trapped labourer had succumbed,” Sutar added.

Sutar said the work to remove the TRT machine from the site is in progress.