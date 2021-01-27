1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur
- The labourer, who died, was working near the machine and he got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine, said a railway official.
A contractual labourer with railway died and two others suffered injuries when the gantry of the Track Relaying Train (TRT) Machine derailed and fell on the workers conducting maintenance work of the track between Ambarnath and Badlapur, around 50 kilometers from Mumbai, in the wee hours on Wednesday.
The down train services between Ambarnath and Badlapur were suspended following the incident while mail trains were diverted via Panvel-Karjat route.
The Train services were restored on the Ambarnath-Badlapur section at 09.40 am and the first train for Badlapur left Kalyan at 09.59 am.
“The trains are in operation from CSMT to Ambarnath and Badlapur and Karjat. We have diverted the mail train from the Panvel- Karjat route. The restoration work is in progress and we will update on social media once the TRT is removed,” said Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar.
“The maintenance work was carried out today between 2.00 am and 5.00 am, with the help of the TRT machine, when the gantry (horizontal part of the machine) broke and fell on the lower portion of the track machine,” He added that one worker got trapped in the machine resulting in a fatal injury.
“The labourer, who was working near the machine, got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine. Two others suffered injuries and were taken to Kalyan Railway hospital and are stable. By the time we removed the gantry, the trapped labourer had succumbed,” Sutar added.
Sutar said the work to remove the TRT machine from the site is in progress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur
- The labourer, who died, was working near the machine and he got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine, said a railway official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% of Mumbai suburban trains to resume service from Friday
- The additional local train services, being added from Friday in Mumbai, will only be available for the restricted categories of commuters allowed to travel on the network currently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra handled farmers' stir maturely': Pawar jabs Centre over Delhi clash
- “From last 60 days, these farmers were sitting patiently, asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions,” said Pawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC order on ‘skin contact’ in sexual abuse to face test
- The HC stated that section 8 of the Pocso Act, which penalizes physical contact with sexual intent without penetration, did not apply here as the minor was still wearing her clothes when the accused groped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox