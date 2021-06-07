1 dead, 5 injured in Bandra building collapse after midnight

One person died and five others were injured as a portion of a four storey structure fell on a house in Bandra’s Kherwadi area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai Suburban district at around 1.45 am on Monday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster control room.

BMC officials said 17 residents were rescued safely following the collapse including six who were rescued by locals before the arrival of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on the spot.

All the rescued and injured were rushed to Bhabha and VN Desai Hospitals. 28-year-old Riyaz Ahmad was declared brought dead at VN Desai Hospital.

Five injured residents were identified as 21-years old Nural Haq Haidar Ali Sayyad, 22-years old Salman Atik Khan, 22-years old Rahul Mohan Khot and Rohan Mohan Khot and 48-years old Lata Mohan Khot.

BMC officials said they will investigate the cause of the collapse and see whether recent rainfall in the city played any role in it.

Local Congress MLA from Bandra East, Zeeshan Siddique tweeted this morning to allege inadequate help was received from the BMC during the rescue operation. “It’s past 6am now, locals have formed human chains and are helping the fire brigade clear the debris to make sure no one is stuck. I have been requesting the BMC for 3 hours now to send labourers, but only 2 are on site,” he said.