Mumbai: As part of a major administrative reshuffle, Mumbai Police on Sunday transferred 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and assigned them new postings, officials said. The transfers were approved by the Police Establishment Board under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and its amended provisions.

10 DCPs transferred in reshuffle exercise

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A police official said the reshuffle was undertaken on administrative grounds after deliberations by the Police Establishment Board at the commissionerate level.

Among the key changes, DCP Manish Kalwaniya, who was heading Zone 8 (Bandra East to Vile Parle East), has been transferred to Zone 1 (CSMT area). DCP Ragsudha R, earlier in charge of Zone 4, has been posted to Zone 2.

DCP Nimit Goyal has been shifted from the Special Action Force to Zone 8, while DCP Mohitkumar Garg, who was serving in Zone 2, has been given charge of Zone 9 (Bandra West to Amboli).

Jayant Meena, Superintendent of Police in the Technical Branch of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been appointed DCP of Zone 3. Anurag Jain, who was serving as Superintendent of Police, Protection of Civil Rights, has been posted as DCP of Zone 4.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Ghuge, Deputy Commissioner in the State Intelligence Department, Mumbai, has been appointed DCP of Zone 11. Gajanan Rajmane, who was serving with the special force ‘Force One’, will now head Zone 12 (Goregaon East to Dahisar East). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Ghuge, Deputy Commissioner in the State Intelligence Department, Mumbai, has been appointed DCP of Zone 11. Gajanan Rajmane, who was serving with the special force ‘Force One’, will now head Zone 12 (Goregaon East to Dahisar East). {{/usCountry}}

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