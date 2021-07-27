10% of active Covid patients in Mumbai are critical

As Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 500, the number of critical patients in the city has also come down. Of the 5,610 active cases as of Monday, 552 or nearly 10% patients are currently in critical condition as per data from the civic body.

On July 1, the number of critical patients in Mumbai stood at 761 or 9% of total 8,498 active cases. Since then, there has been a 27% decrease in the number of critical patients as of Monday.

Medical experts said many of these patients are arriving late in the hospital when their symptoms are already severe. “Some of them are transferred late from other centres, while some spend too much time at home, self- treating, till their condition worsens,” said Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, the officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital — a 1,850-bed Covid-19 facility in Marol. The hospital has 29% occupancy. It has a 300-bed ICU which currently has 180 critical patients. “Recovery rate in ICU improved tremendously since the first wave,” said Dr Kumbhar.

Doctors said overall criticality and duration of hospitalisation has reduced among Covid patients.

“Exposure to the virus, vaccination and newer treatment options such as the monoclonal antibody cocktail has brought down the rate of hospitalisation as well as the number of critical patients,” said physician Dr Jalil Parkar, who practices at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. “Around 70% to 80% Covid beds in our facility are now unoccupied, and most hospitals like ours have resumed their non-Covid work,” he said.

Of the total 21,434 Covid-19 beds in Mumbai including DCHs, DCHCs and CCC2s, 14% or 2,966 beds are currently occupied, according to BMC’s Covid-19 dashboard. ICU occupancy currently stands at 38% with nearly 1,400 beds vacant. “The city’s situation is now better, but we should not let our guard down,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, adding that the civic body is focussing on two things — vaccination and preparation for the third wave.

Mumbai has been recording less than 500 cases daily since July 16.

The city currently has only three active containment zones and 60 sealed buildings.