11-yr-old govinda’s death: Mandal president booked for negligence

MUMBAI: After 11-year-old Mahesh Jadhav died during Dahi Handi practice in Ketikapada on Sunday, his mother Sangeetha filed a complaint with the Dahisar police who have registered a case for failing to provide safety gear to the govindas. Mahesh Jadhav, 11, had been taking part in Dahi Handi human pyramids for four or five years, said a police officer.

On Monday night, mandal president Balaji Surnar, and three others were booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servants) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

On Sunday, during the mandal’s practice in Ketkipada, Mahesh reached the sixth level of the human pyramid, from where, sans gear, he slipped and fell. His fall to the ground was not prevented by a mattress, other humans, or a helmet. Following this tragedy, the Navtarun Mitra Mandal has cancelled its festival this year.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve has announced an aid of ₹5 lakh to the child’s family. As the child’s father is addicted to alcohol, the MLA thought it fit to transfer the compensation directly to his mother, Sangeetha. However, she is unable to receive the amount as she did not have any identity documents or a bank account. To resolve this, Surve said he will assist her with opening a bank account and acquiring the necessary identity documents.

In July, the state announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh Govindas participating in Dahi Handi festivities through Oriental Insurance Company. In case of death during the sport, a maximum payout of ₹10 lakh was assured to the kin of the deceased.

Children below the age of 14 years are not allowed to take part in Dahi Handis, as per the state government’s statement which was accepted by the Bombay high court in 2017. However, 11-year-old Mahesh had been participating for four or five years now, said a police officer. In 2024, with the as part of the Navtarun Mitra Mandal, he had reached the top of the human pyramid and broke the dahi handi.

Sangeetha, a homemaker, has three younger children; her husband works as a daily wage labourer. The family lives in a rented house in Dharkhadi.