12 shops gutted in Fashion Street fire, no injuries

Mumbai: As many as 12 shops were completely gutted after one of the stores at the Fashion Street, a popular roadside apparel market near Churchgate caught fire at 1pm on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze quickly intensified and engulfed shops as well as a nearby BEST bus stop as a result of clothes catching fire, which were stored across the shops.

A distressed retailer, who escaped from the fire, said, “My shop was completely gutted in the incident. I’m estimating a total loss of around ₹10 lakh. I will have to rebuild my entire shop.” In a press statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that it was a level 1 fire and no life was lost in the incident.

Assistant municipal commissioner of A-ward, Shivdas Gurav said, “Around 12 shops caught fire. Our officers were on-ground assisting the fire brigade.” One of the eyewitnesses, Arman Akmal, shared, “The fire quickly spread to other shops because clothes were stored in it. By the time the fire brigade reached here, 12-15 shops were on fire, and some trees behind the shops too caught fire. Shopkeepers quickly threw their bags filled with clothes on the other side of the road to prevent them from getting caught in the fire.”

Fire brigade officials were trying to cool down the affected areas for more than 2 hours. After conducting investigation, a fire official from the Fort Fire Brigade confirmed that the incident was a result of a short circuit in one of the shops.