12th case filed against Shakti Mills gang rape convict Akash Jadhav

Tardeo police booked Akash Jadhav, 25, a convict in Shakti Mills gang rape case, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a developer from Tardeo area in central Mumbai. Jadhav and his associates have been booked for threatening the developer and also hatching conspiracy to eliminate a close associate of the developer.

The case has been transferred to Mumbai Police’s crime branch unit 3 for further investigation.

According to police sources, the incident revolves around a dispute between two factions over Vighnaharta redevelopment project in Wadala. Wadala resident Vivek Shettyar, a close friend and associate of developer Parag Gohil who is the complainant in the case, was in charge at the redevelopment project site.

Police officers said an old rival of Shettiyar had decided to eliminate him over a past dispute and Jadhav was part of the same group which had hatched the conspiracy.

On June 23 this year, Shettyar had gone to meet Gohil at his Tardeo residence when Jadhav along with others reached Gohil’s residence and assaulted him outside his building. The accused threatened Gohil with a knife, said a police officer.

Gohil approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jadhav and his gang members on Tuesday.

The accused and his associates are also accused of killing Shettyar’s friend Akshay Chavan alias Guru in 2019.

Jadhav alias Gotya has allegedly committed more than 11 serious crimes including attempt to murder in the past four years after he was released from Nashik Borstal School in July 2017.

At the time of Shakti Mills gang rape case, Jadhav was 17 years old. In July 2014, the juvenile justice board of Mumbai had sent Jadhav and the other accused minor to Nashik Borstal School for three years.

There was not much improvement observed in Jadhav’s behaviour despite serving three years in correction home for a heinous crime, said another police officer.

“Jadhav is a habitual offender with this being the 12th criminal case registered against him since his release from the remand home after three years of confinement,” another police officer said.

Two months after he was released, he assaulted a 48-year-old man from Mahalaxmi. Later, he and with his associate allegedly assaulted another man in NM Joshi area. Several offences including kidnapping, extortion and an attempt to murder case were registered against him and his associates in NM joshi Marg, RAK Marg and Agripada police stations, said an officer.

Crime branch previously arrested Jadhav in March this year for allegedly stabbing a Bandra resident on February 28.

In 2018, Jadhav was also externed from city limits for two years.