Navi Mumbai Metro set to roll, Line No. 1 receives final clearance

Mumbai: The 12-year wait for Navi Mumbai Metro finally appears to be over with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) receiving the final permission to start commercial operations on its ₹3,063.63 crore Metro Line 1 project from Belapur to Pendhar.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday issued the requisite certificate to CIDCO to start commercial operations between Central Park to Belapur station on Line No. 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro Project (NMMP).

In October 2021, CIDCO received the CMRS certificate for five stations from Pendhar to Central Park on Line No. 1. With the latest certification, the complete Line No. 1, from Belapur to Pendhar stations, now has mandatory permissions to start commercial operations.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to Ulwe and the Navi Mumbai airport site earlier this month, had declared that the metro service will start in the city as soon as the CMRS certification is received.

“The services could start anytime now. It all depends on the availability of VVIPs and confirmation from them for the formal inauguration,” said an official of CIDCO.

Anil Diggikar, recently appointed vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, who inspected the metro stations on receipt of the certificate, said, “This is a significant milestone for the Navi Mumbai Metro Project. The receipt of the CMRS certificate will enable us to start commercial operations on the Belapur to Pendhar stations for the residents of Navi Mumbai soon.”

The NMMP was initiated in May 2011 by the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan with bhoomipujan in Kharghar. The state government had then said that the metro will start running in the city in three years.

The construction of stations and technical aspects of Line No. I, had been given to San Jose Constructora – Mahavir Roads – Supreme Infra JV. However, the contractor delayed the construction following which the contract was cancelled. CIDCO blamed engineering skills and other issues for the delay.

To expedite the project, CIDCO in February 2021 appointed Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) to complete work on Line No. 1 at a cost of ₹850 crore. In July 2021, it appointed Maha Metro for operation and maintenance of service on Line No. 1 for a period of 10 years at a cost of ₹885 crore plus taxes.

Diggikar said, “Numerous hurdles have been crossed to ensure the start of the service. To ensure there is no further delay, CIDCO has already taken measures for the operation of the service. While Maha Metro has been appointed as the operator, fares have been decided, staff has been recruited, etc.”

CIDCO had appointed Maha Metro as an engineering assistant for the implementation of Line No.1. It has received a financial line of credit of ₹500 crore from ICICI Bank towards it. In its budget this year, CIDCO has made provision for the NMMP by allocating designated land to monetise it.

The first phase of NMMP Line No. 1 stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering 11.1 km, with 11 stations, a car depot for maintenance at Taloja and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Kharghar.

The Stations:

Line-I: Belapur–Pendhar, will have 11 railway stations. They are: Belapur Rly station, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector-14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector-34 Kharghar, Panchnand and Pendhar Terminal.

