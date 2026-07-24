12-year-old, whose father was detained in the NEET protests: ‘Incident taught me never to give up’

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy who was seen crying in a viral video after watching the police detain his father during a protest has shared his experience for the first time. The video, recorded near Shivaji Park on July 20, showed Anhad standing with his mother, Sandhya, when the police detained his father, Sandesh. The boy was in tears as the incident unfolded.

Mumbai, India - July 23, 2026: Hum Bharat ke log oraganised an event in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh for protest in presence of Tushar Gandhi. At the time of event Gandhi launches Lawyer for Student mobile application which helps students who are detained, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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Anhad, a Class 7 student, spoke to HT on Thursday after an event organised by Hum Bharat Ke Log, a civil society collective, where he also sang a song. He said the experience left him “scared for 24 hours after the incident”. “But it taught me a lesson—not to give up,” he said.

Recalling the day, Anhad said his father had often spoken to him about his own experiences as an activist with the Dalit Panther movement. “My father used to tell me stories about how the police took action against him and he spent one day in jail. That day, I saw something similar happen in front of me.”

Anhad also spoke about returning to school after the incident. “My friends did not know about it. A day later, they saw visuals on social media and asked what had happened,” he said. “The experience has taught me to never give up.”

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{{^usCountry}} The programme, titled ‘Voices of Resistance’, was organised to give students and young protesters a platform to express their thoughts on the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak and other issues. During the two-hour event, young participants sang revolutionary rap songs, poems and ghazals. Dalit Panther members also presented songs based on the current social and political situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme, titled ‘Voices of Resistance’, was organised to give students and young protesters a platform to express their thoughts on the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak and other issues. During the two-hour event, young participants sang revolutionary rap songs, poems and ghazals. Dalit Panther members also presented songs based on the current social and political situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor and television presenter Sushant Singh attended the event and recited a poem. Actor Akshay Shimpi, known for his Dastaan-e-Goi performances, read poems written by Dalit Panther founder Namdeo Dhasal. Several young activists also presented their creative work.

Addressing the gathering, activist Tushar Gandhi said it was encouraging to see young people using music and art to express their views. “It is a good thing that young people are presenting revolutionary songs through rap, hip-hop and other art forms,” he said. “Art has always played an important role in every movement.” Gandhi also urged the young activists to remain firm in their beliefs despite challenges.

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During the event, Hum Bharat Ke Log also launched the Indian National Students Legal Defence Network. The organisers said the initiative aimed to provide legal help to students facing police cases, disciplinary action or other legal issues related to campus protests. Students will be able to seek help through a WhatsApp helpline and will be connected with lawyers in their city for legal assistance.

The event ended with slogans demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.