mumbai news

15% water cuts in Mumbai on October 26, 27, zero supply in some areas: BMC

BMC has appealed to citizens of Mumbai to cooperate by storing sufficient water stock in their house for October 26 an 27
Owing to this, on October 26 between 10am and 10pm there will be a 15% water cut in all of the city and suburbs, said BMC. (AFP)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The city’s water supply will be affected for 24-hour on October 26 and 27 owing to repair works proposed to be undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes.

According to BMC officials, maintenance work is scheduled for the replacement of two 1,200mm diameter sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex and replacement work of Stage 3 pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex will also be carried out. Apart from this, the BMC also plans to attend leakages on 1,800mm diameter water mains.

Owing to this, on October 26 between 10am and 10pm there will be a 15% water cut in all of the city and suburbs.

In addition to this, there are also works proposed to arrest leakages at Powai on October 26 and 27 from 10am to 10 next morning. It will result in a complete stoppage of the water supply in areas under K/East, S, G/North and H/East wards of the BMC.

Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kanti Nagar in K East ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road in G North and Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward would go without water supply.

Meanwhile, owing to this, the BMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate by storing sufficient water stock in their house for October 26 an 27.

