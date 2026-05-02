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15 years on, CBI court convicts PNB official, 7 others in 8.64 Cr fake LC fraud

The conspiracy took shape between September and December 2009, when fake LCs were generated in the name of PNB’s Solapur branch using forged documents and shell transactions

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special CBI court on Thursday convicted eight people, including a senior Punjab National Bank (PNB) official, for defrauding State Bank of India (SBI) of 8.64 crore through forged Letters of Credit (LCs), fake identities and manipulated verification channels. The case, linked to counterfeit LCs from PNB’s Solapur branch, concludes after 15 years of investigation and trial.

15 years on, CBI court convicts PNB official, 7 others in 8.64 Cr fake LC fraud

Special judge Dr JP Darekar held that Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, a PNB senior manager, along with Rajendra Balu Shelke, Satish Krishna Pujari, Akhilesh Harshal Pandey, Padmakar Babulal Chavan, Anoop Roy, Shweta Rajendra Shelke and Nitin Tukaram Kakade, had dishonestly induced SBI to release funds by presenting forged LCs supported by fake confirmations and impersonation.

The conspiracy took shape between September and December 2009, when fake LCs were generated in the name of PNB’s Solapur branch using forged documents and shell transactions. Between December 2009 and January 2010, these instruments were used to seek bill discounting from SBI, with telephonic confirmations obtained from imposters posing as PNB officials.

The prosecution said SBI officials initially accepted the instruments as genuine after receiving telephonic confirmations from individuals posing as PNB staff.

Rejecting defence arguments of false implication and unreliable documentary evidence, the court said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt through bank records, transaction trails and handwriting analysis.

On sentencing, the court awarded rigorous imprisonment ranging from six months to three years. Key accused, including Shelke, Pujari, Pandey and Kakade, received up to three years for cheating and forgery, along with concurrent sentences for conspiracy and impersonation.

Tiwari was convicted under IPC provisions and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment on corruption charges along with concurrent terms.

 
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