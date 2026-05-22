16 arrested for violence during Garib Nagar demolition drive

MUMBAI: A day after violence broke out during the second day of the Western Railway’s (WR) anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, the Nirmal Nagar Police registered a case against 16 persons for rioting, obstructing government officials and attempt to murder, and subsequently arrested them in connection with the clashes that left seven police personnel injured.

iiiMumbai, India - May 20, 2026: Residents of the ‘Garib Nagar’ slum in Bandra East allegedly pelt stones at police during the second day of an anti-encroachment drive on railway land, prompting a mild lathi-charge by police to control the situation in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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According to police officials, the violence erupted on Wednesday during the demolition drive when a large crowd allegedly turned aggressive and began pelting stones at the demolition squad and police personnel deployed at the site. Police later resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Dharmendra Singh Janak Singh, a Railway Police Officer. In his statement, Singh alleged that around 100 to 150 people had gathered at the demolition site and started protesting while the anti-encroachment operation was underway. Despite repeated announcements by police officials requesting the crowd to disperse peacefully, tensions escalated as some protesters allegedly attempted to obstruct the drive.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR further stated that several individuals in the crowd began raising slogans and allegedly tried to halt the demolition work by creating unrest at the site. Amid the commotion, stones and other objects were allegedly hurled at police personnel and railway officials, resulting in injuries to several officers and security staff deployed during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR further stated that several individuals in the crowd began raising slogans and allegedly tried to halt the demolition work by creating unrest at the site. Amid the commotion, stones and other objects were allegedly hurled at police personnel and railway officials, resulting in injuries to several officers and security staff deployed during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the injured personnel were rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where they received medical treatment.

Shubham Kothari, associated with Jan Haqq Sangharsh Samiti , an NGO working for the welfare of residents of Garib Nagar, claimed that local residents were angered after a religious spot was demolished during the drive.

“Locals were agitated after the religious spot was demolished. People were seen retrieving religious items from the debris even after the drive ended for the day,” Kothari said.

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Police said the 16 arrested accused have been booked under sections 61(2), 109, 121(1), 121(2), 132, 189(2), 189(3), 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 146 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing government officials from discharging their duties, damaging public property and assaulting government employees.

Officials added that CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to identify additional persons allegedly involved in the violence. Security deployment in the area has also been intensified to prevent any further law-and-order issues.

A forensic team was dispatched to collect and analyse stones at the scene, specifically searching for evidence of bloodstains. Meanwhile, police have detained two juveniles and the arrested 16 persons have been remanded to police custody until May 26.