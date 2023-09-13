17 detonators, 16 gelatin sticks seized from boat in Diva Creek

Diva: Seventeen detonators and 16 gelatin sticks were seized from a boat in the Diva Creek, Thane, on Tuesday afternoon. After the bomb squad inspected the ammunition, it was handed over to the Kalwa police station for further investigation. “When I heard about it, I told the officials to let it be where it was. I also told them to cover it to prevent direct sunlight,” Sachin Bhoir, senior clerk, collector’s office, said. “When we reached the boat, around seven to eight workers jumped off, swam to the shore and hid in the bushes lining the shore.” (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The collector’s office at Thane received a tip-off about illegal mining operations in Kalwa and Mumbra areas on Monday night, however, had to wait till Tuesday morning, ensuring a high tide and the availability of a boat to undertake the raid.

“A vigilance team of the revenue department was patrolling the creek to check illegal sand dredging when they found a boat containing four suction pumps and two barges. Upon further inspection, 16 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators were found hidden in the boat,” a police inspector said, adding that it is suspected that the ammunition was being used to loosen the sand.

After the bomb squad inspected the ammunition, it was handed over to the Kalwa police station for further investigation. “When I heard about it, I told the officials to let it be where it was. I also told them to cover it to prevent direct sunlight,” Sachin Bhoir, senior clerk, collector’s office, said. “When we reached the boat, around seven to eight workers jumped off, swam to the shore and hid in the bushes lining the shore.”

According to the police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad is also investigating whether there is any link to terrorist activities.

“Something like this has happened for the first time here. We have only received primary information so far, and further investigation is still going on.” Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station, said, adding that the boat was found way ahead of the immersion ghat and the situation is under control.

While this is the first time that explosives were found, around 29 suction pumps and 24 barges have been destroyed and a total of 569 brass of sand has been seized so far in 2023, a source from the collector’s office said.

A total of seven cases have been registered in various police stations (Narpoli, Vishnunagar, Mumbra, Mahatma Phule, Atkoli) this year against illegal sand mining.

“If anyone can access materials used in explosives, in such quantities, especially before such a huge festival, this becomes a serious issue of security,” Rohit Joshi, an environmental activist, said.

An investigation by the Kalwa police station is underway to identify the owner of the boat and the people who fled from the scene while cooperating with the revenue department to consider increased vigilance in the area.

