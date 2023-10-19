17-year-old drowns in sea near Mahim Dargah

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old college student was swept away by high tide on Wednesday afternoon while he went to the sea near Mahim Dargah to dip his legs into the water.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was reported around 1:50pm behind the Makhdoom Sea Palace building in Mahim West. The victim’s body was fished out by Mumbai fire brigade officials who identified him as Piyush Oberoi, a resident of Sion, studying at a college in Wadala.

The disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said after being fished out of the sea, the teen was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police officials said the teen went to Mahim Dargah along with five of his friends. He had gone inside the sea to wash his legs and while the other friends were watching he was pulled in by a tide, said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As he was pulled away by the tide, his friends immediately informed the police control room, and the fire brigade team reached the spot and started a search for him. Around 3pm his body was fished out by the fire brigade personnel. It was sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to his family,” said the police officer.

The police said Oberoi lost his father and stayed with his mother and his three sisters. “We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter,” said the police officer.

On June 12, four teenagers died after being swept away at Juhu Koliwada Jetty. Police had said that when the said children were sitting on the edge at Juhu Koliwada Jetty, five of the eight children were swept away by the wave of which four died in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!