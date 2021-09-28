17-year-old gym trainer dies in road accident on Vashi bridge

A 17-year-old gym trainer died on Vashi Creek Bridge on Monday after his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Police said that the victim, Kabir Salim Mehda, stayed with his family at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and worked as a gym trainer in Turbhe. On Monday, he was on his way to the gym when the mishap occurred.

Ramesh Chavan, senior inspector of Vashi police station, said, “Mehda suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body and was rushed to NMMC hospital, Vashi, where he succumbed. We handed over his body to his family after post-mortem. The vehicle that hit him ran away from the spot after the accident. We are examining the CCTV footage and hope to arrest the accused driver soon.”