19-year-old woman murdered, boyfriend goes missing after suicide attempt

NAVI MUMBAI: A a 19-year-old girl from Seawoods was strangulated to death allegedly by her boyfriend at Nerul Jetty, adjacent to DPS Lake, on Wednesday evening. A case was registered with the NRI Coastal Police. According to police, the accused boyfriend also jumped into the lake after the murder. However, he is yet to be traced. HT Image

The deceased girl was identified as Bhavika More, 19, a junior college student while the boy was identified as Swastik Patil, 20, a resident of Panvel, and worked at a medical store.

Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the duo had arrived at the jetty on their bike. “They were in a relationship and had arrived at the jetty where they had some disagreement which led to fighting. The boy is believed to have strangled her and, following this, he too jumped into the lake,” said an officer investigating the crime.

Police were alerted of the incident by a local fisherman. “The body of the girl was first found by the fisherman. On checking CCTV footage at the Jetty, it could be seen that the girl had come along with a boy on a bike. The body of the boy has not been recovered yet and search operations are underway,” said a police officer.

While the motive behind the crime is still not known, police have informed the families and have started investigating further.