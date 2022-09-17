2 arrested for firing at labour contractor in Thane

Five persons allegedly fired bullets on a Thane-based labour contractor at Ghodbunder Road on Saturday. The complainant is fine and saved from the attack.

Thane crime branch Unit 5 officials arrested two accused in the matter for attacking the complainant because of jealousy.

The complainant, Ganesh Kokate, 33, a resident of Ghodbunder area, was going from Kalher Bhiwandi to Ghodbunder Road in his car at around 3.45am on Saturday. Under the Majiwada Bridge, the five accused were standing with two bikes. One of the accused, Ganesh Indulkar, took out a gun and fired at Kokate abruptly. Kokate, however, managed to save himself. He rushed to Chitalsar police station and filed a case against five persons.

Besides Indulkar, the others accused are identified as Nilesh Shinde, Akshay Karande, Nikhil Yadav and Avinash alias Ambat. The accused attacked Kokate as he received a Mathadi labour contract of Lodha IT Park that the accused didn’t get.

Immediately, three teams were formed. The Unit 5 officials arrested two accused Avinash (23) and Yadav (31), both residents of Thane.

V Ghodke, crime branch Unit 5 senior police inspector, said, “We arrested the two for attempt to murder and handed them over to Chitalsar police station. Further investigation is being conducted by Chitalsar police.”