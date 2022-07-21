2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details. Later, the accused looked for similar kinds of bikes and stole them. They used to change the number as per the documents taken from the seller earlier and after a month, by the time the original seller sold his bike, the accused uploaded the photos of stolen bikes with the same documents and changed the number plate.

Umesh Mane Patil, assistant police commissioner, said, “Mahatma Phule police had received a complaint of a stolen bullet for which a team was formed. We got a tip off that one of the accused was coming to sell a similar kind of bike. We laid a trap and arrested Mohammed Shaikh, who confessed about the crime that he was committing with the help of his brother.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil added, “We have recovered 11 bikes that the accused had stolen and planned to sell in the same way. Fourteen cases are registered against these accused from Kalyan to Mumbra police station. We are investigating further in the case.”