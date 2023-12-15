2 employees dupe car dealer of 55 lakh by submitting fake petrol bills

MUMBAI: Two former employees of a company have been booked for allegedly cheating their employer of ₹55 lakh by submitting fake petrol bills.

The accused have been identified as Dhiraj Uttekar and Sushant Faraske - two former employees of Fortpoint Automotive Cars Private Limited which has an office in the Marine Drive area.

The complaint was lodged by Sanjeev Thakur, one of the employees of the car dealer.

According to the firm, Uttekar and Faraske submitted fake bills of a Churchgate-based petrol pump claiming that they had filled petrol tanks of various cars and charged the showroom ₹55 lakh, said the police officer. The officer added that the accused have been doing this since June this year.

“The company came to know about it recently while it carried out an audit and then summoned and questioned the two employees. After they gave vague answers, the company decided to approach us and we have registered a case,” said a police officer from the Marine Drive police station.

The accused is booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

