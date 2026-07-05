Thane: Two pedestrians were injured after a section of the first-floor balcony of a nearly 45-year-old residential building collapsed onto them in Wagle Estate, Thane, late on Friday, prompting civic authorities to evacuate the structure over safety concerns.

Thane, India - July -05, 2026: Amid a Red Alert issued across Thane district, heavy rainfall continues unabated. In Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane, a portion of the first-floor balcony of a two-storey building collapsed. Two people were injured in the incident, including Nuru Islam Shaikh 65-year-old senior citizen who suffered a head injury. The other person sustained minor injuries ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, July -05, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

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The incident occurred around 10.55 pm at Tiwari Bhavan in Kisan Nagar after continuous heavy rain.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell, the balcony outside Room No. 101 gave way and fell on Noori Islam Sheikh, 65, and Suresh Thapa, 36, who were passing by.

Sheikh suffered injuries to her head, shoulder and leg and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition. Thapa sustained minor head injuries.

Disaster management personnel, firefighters and police rushed to the spot and evacuated the building after officials declared the remaining portion of the balcony unsafe. Barricades were erected around the premises.

RDMC officials said Tiwari Bhavan is a ground-plus-two-storey building, around 45 years old, with commercial shops on the ground floor and residential units above. Most flats were locked at the time of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “The two occupants of the terrace flat were shifted to TMC School No. 23 in Kisan Nagar for temporary accommodation,” Bhavan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The two occupants of the terrace flat were shifted to TMC School No. 23 in Kisan Nagar for temporary accommodation,” Bhavan said. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officials from the Wagle Ward Committee, the Public Works Department, the Disaster Management Cell, the Fire Brigade, MSEDCL and Srinagar Police inspected the site. According to civic authorities, the municipal building department will carry out a structural assessment before deciding on further action.