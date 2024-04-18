2 labourers break into flat, steal 6 kg of gold and cash

NAVI MUMBAI: Two labourers under the pretext of tying scaffoldings for the maintenance work in a housing society in Nerul, entered one of the flats on the 13th floor and stole gold and cash last week. The accused, Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh, 24, and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh, 20, residents of Koparkhairane, were arrested by the police on Tuesday and were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. HT Image

The incident occurred on April 11, when Sajikul and Risal were working with a group of labourers who were tying bamboo scaffolding at Ishwar Ecstasy Society at sector 28, Nerul. The tenants of the flat, an engineer in the telecom industry and his wife, a doctor, were at work when they broke in. “While tying the scaffolding, the duo realized that this flat on the 13th floor had no residents and the windows had no grills. The duo opened the sliding window, entered the flat, and made away with gold and cash in the locker of their cupboard.” Sachin Dhage, assistant police inspector, Neru police station, said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When the wife returned home, she found her belongings from the cupboard scattered across the room and the sliding window open, added Dhage.

Considering that there were labourers present in the society, and only the ones tying the scaffolds could climb, the area became the line of interrogation for the police.

The accused, who took six tolas of gold and ₹2,000 cash, had hidden them in the bushes near the society which was also seized by the police. Police are further investigating if the duo has committed similar offences at any other housing societies as well wherein, they have worked