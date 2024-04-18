 2 labourers break into flat, steal 6 kg of gold and cash | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 labourers break into flat, steal 6 kg of gold and cash

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 18, 2024 07:04 AM IST

The incident occurred on April 11, when Sajikul and Risal were working with a group of labourers who were tying bamboo scaffolding at Ishwar Ecstasy Society at sector 28, Nerul. The tenants of the flat, an engineer in the telecom industry and his wife, a doctor, were at work when they broke in

NAVI MUMBAI: Two labourers under the pretext of tying scaffoldings for the maintenance work in a housing society in Nerul, entered one of the flats on the 13th floor and stole gold and cash last week. The accused, Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh, 24, and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh, 20, residents of Koparkhairane, were arrested by the police on Tuesday and were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred on April 11, when Sajikul and Risal were working with a group of labourers who were tying bamboo scaffolding at Ishwar Ecstasy Society at sector 28, Nerul. The tenants of the flat, an engineer in the telecom industry and his wife, a doctor, were at work when they broke in. “While tying the scaffolding, the duo realized that this flat on the 13th floor had no residents and the windows had no grills. The duo opened the sliding window, entered the flat, and made away with gold and cash in the locker of their cupboard.” Sachin Dhage, assistant police inspector, Neru police station, said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When the wife returned home, she found her belongings from the cupboard scattered across the room and the sliding window open, added Dhage.

Considering that there were labourers present in the society, and only the ones tying the scaffolds could climb, the area became the line of interrogation for the police.

The accused, who took six tolas of gold and 2,000 cash, had hidden them in the bushes near the society which was also seized by the police. Police are further investigating if the duo has committed similar offences at any other housing societies as well wherein, they have worked

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 2 labourers break into flat, steal 6 kg of gold and cash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On