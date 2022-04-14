Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 prisoners booked for throwing faeces at Kalyan Adharwadi jail officer
mumbai news

2 prisoners booked for throwing faeces at Kalyan Adharwadi jail officer

Khadakpada police registered a case against two prisoners of Adharwadi jail in Kalyan for throwing human faeces on jail employees and assaulting themselves with sharp parts of metal sheet
Khadakpada police registered a case against two prisoners of Adharwadi jail in Kalyan for throwing human faeces on jail employees. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Khadakpada police registered a case against two prisoners of Adharwadi jail for throwing human faeces on jail employees and assaulting themselves on their own with sharp parts of metal sheet.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the two prisoners identified as Lakhan Jadhav and Dhanaji Bhosale, collected the human faeces and waited till the jail authority came near them. As soon as a jail officer, Rohit Baviskar, 50, reached their barrack No. 7, they threw faeces on him. Other jail employees ran to the barrack when these prisoners attacked themselves with sharp parts of metal sheet.

A police officer said, “Jail officials filed a complaint against the two prisoners for allegedly disturbing the jail routine, humiliating and assaulting a public servant.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP