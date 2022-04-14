2 prisoners booked for throwing faeces at Kalyan Adharwadi jail officer

Khadakpada police registered a case against two prisoners of Adharwadi jail for throwing human faeces on jail employees and assaulting themselves on their own with sharp parts of metal sheet.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the two prisoners identified as Lakhan Jadhav and Dhanaji Bhosale, collected the human faeces and waited till the jail authority came near them. As soon as a jail officer, Rohit Baviskar, 50, reached their barrack No. 7, they threw faeces on him. Other jail employees ran to the barrack when these prisoners attacked themselves with sharp parts of metal sheet.

A police officer said, “Jail officials filed a complaint against the two prisoners for allegedly disturbing the jail routine, humiliating and assaulting a public servant.”