THANE: Two Right to Information (RTI) activists were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort ₹15 lakh from the administrative officer of a school by threatening the management with demolition action.

2 RTI activists held for bid to extort ₹15 lakh from Thane school

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The Thane crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell arrested the accused on Thursday. Police said the duo allegedly filed false complaints with the Thane Municipal Corporation claiming the school building of St Xavier’s High School and Junior College on Ghodbunder Road was unauthorised and demanded money to withdraw them.

The arrested men were identified as Pramod Chandrakant Pardeshi alias Rajveer Rajput, 46, an advertising hoarding fabricator from Naupada, and Narayan Omprakash Sharma, 38, a private firm employee from Srinagar in Thane.

Police said the complainant, Birbal Govinda Bandgar, 50, the school’s administrative officer, approached the AEC alleging that the duo initially demanded ₹25 lakh to withdraw the complaints before agreeing to accept ₹15 lakh.

Senior inspector Shailesh Salvi of the AEC said the allegations were verified before a trap was laid at Ravi Compound in Pachpakhadi on Thursday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} “As soon as Rajput and Sharma accepted ₹15 lakh from Bandgar, the AEC team caught them,” Salvi said, adding that the operation was led by assistant police inspector Bhushan Kapdnis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As soon as Rajput and Sharma accepted ₹15 lakh from Bandgar, the AEC team caught them,” Salvi said, adding that the operation was led by assistant police inspector Bhushan Kapdnis. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till June 29.

Based on Bandgar’s complaint, Naupada police have registered an FIR against the duo under Sections 308(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.