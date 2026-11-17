Days after the Delhi Police foiled a suspected attack on actor Amitabh Bachchan with the arrests of two people, gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, an alleged aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has threatened to kill the veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan, alongside alleged perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

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In a Facebook post written in Punjabi using the English alphabet, Dhillon said the two arrests by Delhi police had not derailed plans to target the Bachchans as 200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai. Even a bulletproof cabin would not protect the actors, Dhillon said, referring to Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his home, Jalsa, from a bullet-proof glass enclosure, following recent threats of an attack.

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Dhillon is accused of serious crimes like murder and extortion in Punjab and the National Capital Region, including an alleged extortion bid on Chandigarh-based businessman Kuldeep Singh in March 2024. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. In July 2026, he was arrested in Madrid, Spain pursuant to a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol and attempts are underway to get him extradited to India.

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While it is not known how the alleged gangster accessed the internet and social media under arrest, his post appeared days after the Delhi police arrested alleged gangsters Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, who is from Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, who hails from Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Following the arrests, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said that Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to the national capital to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman, and Deepak was expected to join him later. The latter was hiding in Mumbai after the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, in Amritsar on October 3, and he had been directed to remain in the city for a longer period to execute the planned firing outside Bachchan’s residence, Delhi police said.

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Goldy Dhillon's criminal intent

Threats of attacks on the veteran actor and his home have been issued via at least three emails in the recent past. The latest email received by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 12 threatened bomb blasts at multiple locations including Bachchan’s bungalow, a branch of the Punjab National Bank, the mayor’s office and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). A similar email was received on November 6 while on October 23, an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi threatened blasts at the mayor’s office, Bachchan’s bungalow and the Mahalaxmi racecourse, where singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert is scheduled on November 27. The email said Bachchan’s Juhu home would be targeted between October 31 and November 27, while a grenade attack on a school would take place on October 31.

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Following the bomb threats, the actor arrived inside a bulletproof glass enclosure for his weekly meeting with fans outside his residence. He earlier greeted fans from a pedestal fitted with wheels, which was not enclosed with bullet proof glass.