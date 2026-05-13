...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

20-year-old from UP held for swapping laptop bags on local trains

According to the police, Mishra would board suburban trains in formal attire, carrying a laptop bag filled with scrap material to avoid suspicion. He allegedly targeted working professionals travelling with laptop bags, especially during peak hours.

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Advertisement

NAVI MUMBAI: The police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly posed as a working professional and swapped commuters’ laptop bags with dummy ones on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

20-year-old from UP held for swapping laptop bags on local trains

The accused, identified as Karan Rajeshwar Mishra, was arrested from his native village in Uttar Pradesh on May 7. Police said his arrest helped solve five laptop theft cases: four registered in March and one on April 11 at Vashi Railway Police Station under section 305(c) (theft from transport vehicles) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, Mishra would board suburban trains in formal attire, carrying a laptop bag filled with scrap material to avoid suspicion. He allegedly targeted working professionals travelling with laptop bags, especially during peak hours.

“He would discreetly exchange the commuter’s laptop bag with his own bag containing scrap material and get off the train before the victim realised the theft,” said a police officer.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / 20-year-old from UP held for swapping laptop bags on local trains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.