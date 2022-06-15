20-year-old man arrested for taking photos and videos of women in his society

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly taking photos and videos of several women in the Grant Road area. The police said that a woman found him suspiciously roaming around with his phone and confronted him. She later lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police against him.

The police arrested Sarthak Borade, 20, a resident of Grant Road in South Mumbai and booked him under sections 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said Borade used to follow women strolling on the society premises and took photos and videos of them.

“The woman who noticed this man’s behaviour since last year and finally confronted him. She saw that he had taken photos and videos of them,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.

The police said that the accused has been taking photos and videos of women’s private parts on his phone while they were on a walk.

“He has not uploaded the photos on social media and use to take it for fun but is claiming now he has mental problems,” said a police officer.

He also took photos and videos of the women when they came onto their home balcony, on the terrace and even in the passage.

“We have arrested the accused Borade and recovered the photos and videos from his phone. He is an HSC dropout and works with an architectural firm. We arrested him on Wednesday. He was granted bail by a court on Thursday,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.