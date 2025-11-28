MUMBAI: A 21-year-old catering firm employee was stabbed to death by his colleague early on Thursday in Malad West, said the police. The accused has been arrested for murder. 21-year-old killed by colleague as argument turned violent

According to the Malad police, the victim, Dilkhush Sah, would often tease his co-worker, 25-year-old Ganesh Mandal, after Mandal’s separation from his wife, taunting him that his wife had “abandoned” him. The duo worked for the same catering firm and lived near each other, both being from the same village in the Madhubani district of Bihar, the police added.

However, on Thursday, when the two were on their way to work, they got into an argument near the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. At around 12:25 am, as the argument escalated into a fight, Mandal allegedly slit Sah’s throat with the knife he had been carrying to cut vegetables. While Mandal fled, leaving Sah bleeding on the spot, passersby saw him and informed the police. Once the police reached the spot, Sah was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on eyewitness accounts, the police traced and arrested Mandal. “We arrested the accused for murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and produced him before the court on Thursday. He has been remanded to police custody for five days,” said a police officer from the Malad police station.