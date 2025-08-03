Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

22-year-old student found dead on IIT Bombay campus

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:12 am IST

The deceased, who hailed from Delhi, was a fourth-year student and was waiting for the placement process to begin.

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead at the Powai campus in the early hours on Saturday. He is suspected to have fallen from the terrace of a hostel building, from the tenth floor. Police said the cause of death is not clear and investigations are still underway.

Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, who hailed from Delhi, was a fourth-year student and was waiting for the placement process to begin. “The incident was reported at 2.30am by the hostel authorities,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Datta Nalawade.

Powai police said the deceased and a few other students had ordered dinner and took it up to the terrace of a hostel building on Friday night. After they had dinner, all of them left, except for the deceased. At around 1.00am, his colleagues found his body at the base of the building. He appears to have fallen from the terrace, police said, adding that his colleagues took him to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on admission.

Police are recording the statements of the hostel mates of the deceased and the teaching staff, to assess his state of mind. They say preliminary investigations have found no evidence of foul play. No suicide note has been found but police are investigating the case as a possible suicide or accidental death. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East for post-mortem examination.

IIT-B has posted a message on social media, saying: “The untimely death has shocked us to the core and we share the grief. It is very unfortunate that a promising career came to a premature end in such a manner. His death has saddened the entire community on IIT campus. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 22-year-old student found dead on IIT Bombay campus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On