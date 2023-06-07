Man calls woman to repay her father, dupes her of 93,000

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old woman in Chembur was duped of ₹93,000 on Sunday, by a cyber fraud who pretended to have ‘accidentally’ sent her extra money.

According to the police, she received a call from one Pawan Sharma on Sunday afternoon, who claimed that he was her father’s friend and wanted to repay ₹12,000 he had taken from her father. Sharma then asked her to share her mobile number, saying that he would transfer the money through his G-Pay account to her.

Sharma first transferred an amount of ₹10,000 to her account and later transferred ₹20,000 instead of the balance amount of ₹2,000. He then called her again and told her that he had sent her an amount of ₹. 20,000 by mistake and asked her to transfer back the excess amount of ₹18,000.

The victim then returned the money by transferring it through G-Pay, a police officer said. She received another message that an amount of ₹25,000 is credited to her account. Sharma again called her and told her that while he was trying to send the money to someone else, it went to her account and requested her to send the money back.

The woman in her statement said that she received multiple fake transaction messages of money being credited in various amounts like ₹32,000, ₹18,000 and without checking her bank balance, she kept transferring the “excess” and “mistakenly” sent money to him and lost a total of ₹93,000.

The victim later realised she was duped, and all the credit messages were fake when she could not make a payment due to insufficient balance in her G-pay linked account, the police officer said.

The woman approached the Chembur police station on Monday, and a case was registered against the unknown fraud. Cyber police team is now investigating the case and are trying to identify and nab the culprit.

