After family tiff, man goes on rampage in a dumper, targets police

NAVI MUMBA: Upset after a tiff with his younger brother, who then had complained to police about him, a 23-year-old man went on a rampage in his dumper, crashing into several vehicles, a police chowki and even threatened to run over policemen and other people in Ulwe in the early hours of Wednesday. Police had to fire two rounds in the air to bring the situation under control.

Monish Gharat, 23, who runs transport business

The accused, Monish Gharat, a resident of Balaji Darshan Society in Sector 16 has told police that he was upset with his family members as he felt sidelined after his father was murdered 10 years ago. On Tuesday night, he had a heated argument with his brother, who had then lodged a complaint with Ulwe police chowki.

The incident occurred between 1.44 am and 2.30 am starting from Balaji Darshan society and ended at Ulwe police chowki in sector 10B. Gharat was detained after the incident and arrested during the day after completion of formalities.

Gharat is said to have first hit the iron gate of his society, breaking it open. He headed out and hit two cars parked there. He then went to Kharkopar railway station where he drove on the wrong side and attempted to crush a biker and ended up damaging the bike.

“When our constables Bandu Atram and Sudhakar Gaikwad tried to stop him, he attempted to run them over by speeding his dumper,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector of Nhava Sheva police station.

“He then went to Ulwe police chowki where he hit a Nirbhaya squad car and two containers housing officers and personnel offices. Both the chowkies were badly damaged in the incident. He also hit and damaged private vehicles of police personnel parked there.”

He added, “Our personnel and some residents who came to help us, tried to chase and nab him, however, he attempted to run them over with the intention to kill them.”

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II), said, “He seems to have damaged the chowkies because a complaint had been made there against him by his brother.”

Dahane said, “Our personnel were forced to fire two rounds to scare him and ensure everyone’s safety as he returned twice to the chowky area. Had we not resorted to firing, people could have lost their lives.”

The incident started shortly after Gharat’s younger brother complained to the police about him. Dhumal said, “Gharat’s father was murdered around 10 years ago, and he has been disturbed since then. “

“He seems to have turned violent over a period of time. He told us that he felt sidelined by his family, and this led to regular arguments and that he was upset that they would complain to police about him,” added Dhumal.

He added, “In the night, there were again heated exchanges between him and his brother following which his brother complained at Ulwe police chowky. This enraged Gharat, who left the house and went on a rampage in his dumper, speeding and hitting everything that came in his way.”

He confirmed, “Gharat has been booked for attempt to murder, obstructing official police work, damaging public and private property and causing danger to people’s life while also damaging police chowky and official and public vehicles.”