Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
25-year-old man dies by suicide in Ambernath

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 09:24 AM IST

THANE: A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Ambernath on Monday morning. The man was in a huge debt, which might have pushed him to take the extreme step, the police said.

"The two most replicated, robust factors linked to suicide are economic change — downturn — and social disconnection," says Dr. Roger McIntyre, professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto. And both factors, he notes, are major hallmarks of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
The incident came to light when the police received a call from a person whose identity was not revealed, alerting them about a burnt body found in an open field in the Nevali area in Ambernath. The police rushed to the spot and sent the deceased’s body to the Central Government Hospital in Ulhasnagar for a post-mortem examination.

The police said that the deceased lived with his family in a chawl in Kalyan East and was employed with a private company in Navi Mumbai. He left home for office at 4 am on Monday, like every day, after which the incident occurred, said a police officer.

Senior police inspector Anil Jagtap of the Hill Line police said that the deceased had a huge debt as he kept borrowing money to play rummy online. “This might have pushed him to take such an extreme step,” he added.

