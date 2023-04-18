Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was killed and his uncle was injured after a fight broke out over sharing of a water tap between two neighbours in Governor Chawl, Dharavi Main Road. The accused – identified as Mohammed Sajid Faruq Shaikh, 28 and Mohammad Wajid Faruq Shaikh, 25 – were arrested on Sunday.

2 kill neighbour over sharing of water tap

As per the police, there was a dispute between neighbours – Nasreen Bano and Rabia Shaikh – over sharing water from a common tap.

“It was an ongoing dispute and there used to be regular fights between the neighbours over sharing of water at the common tap. On Saturday, male members of both families got involved in a fight. During the scuffle, Rabia’s family members, Sajid and Wajid, stabbed Mohammed Asif Abdul Hanif Shaikh, 25 and Faruq Shaikh, 30, from Bano’s family,” said a police officer from Dharavi Police Station.

Asif and Faruq were rushed to Sion Hospital, where Asif, a painter, was declared brought dead and Faruq is presently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We have arrested Sajid, who works in a bakery and Wajid, who is jobless,” said the police officer. Both have been booked for murder and attempt to murder.