MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after three men allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon in Wadala Truck Terminus on Saturday evening, days after he had raised objections to their alleged sale of mephedrone (MD) in the locality, police said.

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The victim, Aakash Pandey, a resident of New Bharat Nagar in Wadala, suffered injuries to his neck, shoulder, hands and back. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the Wadala Truck Terminus police, Pandey and his brother Suraj work at a vehicle washing centre in the area. Police said the three accused — Ranveer Shukla, 19, Sahil Khan, 25, and Arman Sheikh, 19 — also live in the same locality.

A police officer said the accused were allegedly angered by Pandey’s objections to drug-related activities in the area and decided to attack him.

The police said the three had also allegedly threatened Pandey in May, but he did not lodge a complaint at the time. On Saturday evening, Pandey was sitting near the IMAX Garden, a popular hangout spot in Wadala TT, when the three allegedly confronted him.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ranveer Shukla initially verbally abused Pandey. The accused were angry because the complainant had raised his voice against their alleged sale of mephedrone (MD). Ranveer then attacked Pandey with a sharp weapon, followed by Sahil,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ranveer Shukla initially verbally abused Pandey. The accused were angry because the complainant had raised his voice against their alleged sale of mephedrone (MD). Ranveer then attacked Pandey with a sharp weapon, followed by Sahil,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Arman allegedly kicked Pandey during the assault, the officer said. The accused also allegedly threatened people who tried to intervene and help the injured man. A police team subsequently reached the spot and rushed Pandey to Sion Hospital. Police said several cases had previously been registered against the accused in connection with their alleged illegal activities.

The Wadala Truck Terminus police have registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent or knowledge that it will provoke a person to break public peace or commit another offence) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.